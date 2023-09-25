Promote Your Business
91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say

Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a black sedan and a side-by-side at 9:47 Sunday morning
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man died following a two-vehicle collision on MS Hwy 588 Sunday morning.

Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 91-year-old George Tisdale of Ellisville died of injuries received in the crash.

MHP said a 2003 Honda Accord driven by a 36-year-old resident of Seminary was traveling east on MS-588 when it collided with a 2009 Kawasaki UTV crossing the highway on Oak Bowery Road. Tisdale was driving the UTV.

The crash is under investigation by MHP.

