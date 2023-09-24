One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One is wanted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after a Dollar General was allegedly robbed by an individual with a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday night at the Dollar General on Tiffintown Road in Vicksburg.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect, you are asked to contact Lt. Rollison at 601-636-1761 or Crime Stoppers.

