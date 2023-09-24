Promote Your Business
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General

One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One is wanted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after a Dollar General was allegedly robbed by an individual with a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday night at the Dollar General on Tiffintown Road in Vicksburg.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect, you are asked to contact Lt. Rollison at 601-636-1761 or Crime Stoppers.

