First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered to isolated showers will pop up through early this evening. Expect several rounds of showers as rainfall becomes more widespread on Monday. Forecast models indicate some areas will get up to an inch or two of rainfall. We can certainly use it! The severe potential is low but be aware of heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. As we head further into the work week, some daytime heating showers will pop up through Wednesday. Then rain chances drop off again later in the week. We should stay below 90 for the week ahead, also.

In the tropics, the post-tropical Ophelia continues to drop rain and prompt coastal flood warnings and advisories for portions of the U.S. Mid-Atlantic states. The newly formed Tropical Storm Philippe is a central Atlantic open water storm. Not much strengthening is expected out of this system over the next several days.

