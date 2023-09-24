Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase to round out the weekend

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rest of this evening will remain relatively quiet with a few passing clouds and temperatures falling into the low 70s and upper 60s. Rain chances remain zero overnight and to start off Sunday morning.

Sunday: Sunday morning remains relatively quiet as temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue into the lunchtime hour as temperatures heat up into the mid 80s. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s in some place Sunday afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, there is a slight chance for a few showers, mainly areas west of I-55. A stray shower or two is possible overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Extended forecast: The best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will be Monday. The chance for rain will stick around through the afternoon hours and into the evening with temperatures hovering around the mid 80s. Rain sticks around for the first half of the week, but those chances fall off towards the end of the week. Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s throughout the week. Taking a look at the tropics, Tropical Depression Ophelia continues bringing impacts to North Carolina and Virgina. Tropical Storm Phillipe has been upgraded but looks to stay out in the Atlantic, not really affecting us here at home. Another wave off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of becoming a system but will continue to watch it.

