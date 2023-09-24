First Alert Forecast: The chance for showers continues tonight and into the start of this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Some hit-or-miss showers moved in earlier today but not everyone saw rain. Isolated showers remain possible throughout the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will continue falling into the low 80s and upper 70s tonight. Overnight, expect the chance for a stray shower or two with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Monday: The early morning hours will remain mostly quiet but the better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms moves in around 6am and could bring some heavy downpours with this system. None of these storms will be severe, however. Keep that umbrella on hand as the rain sticks around through around lunchtime before letting up Monday afternoon. An isolated shower or two could be possible late Monday afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will only be in the middle 80s and overnight lows still in the upper 60s.

Extended forecast: The chance for a few showers remains possible Tuesday and early Wednesday. However, the chance for rain doesn’t stick around long as the rest of the week and into next weekend will stay dry. Temperatures will continue to be in the middle to upper 80s throughout the week and may even reach 90 by Thursday or Friday. Looking at the tropics, Tropical Storm Phillipe currently looks to stay out at sea and there’s another system behind that we will continue to keep an eye on. One other system in the gulf currently has a 10% chance of becoming a system over the next seven days that we will also continue to watch.

