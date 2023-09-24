Promote Your Business
Everything T.C. Taylor said after historic home victory against Bethune-Cookman

By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After playing their first four games of the 2023 season away from home, T.C. Taylor’s Jackson State Tigers finally hosted a game at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

It was a historic day for the Tigers, not only because Coach Taylor got his first home win in his home debut as the head coach of his alma mater, but kicker Leilani Armenta became the university’s first women’s player in Jackson State football.

JSU came out on top over the Wildcats 22-16, in a win that is written in the history books.

Below is everything Coach Taylor said after the victory in the W.C. Gordon Classic.

Opening statement:

Taylor on using a female kicker:

Taylor’s conversation with her about her debut:

How it feels to get his first victory at home:

Taylor on how he got effort from the defense before the game:

Taylor on what he told defensive lineman Athen Smith after he recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown:

On quarterback Jason Brown’s performance:

Taylor on his emotions leading his team out of the tunnel for the first time at home:

Taylor when asked if James Carson should be recognized more:

The Tigers will have a week off before hopping on the road again to travel to Mobile, Alabama, to face Alabama A&M on October 7 in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

