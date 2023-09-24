Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (Sept. 24). (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVUE) - The Saints entered the fourth quarter with a 17-0 advantage. They left Lambeau Field with an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the contest in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. The Saints were up 17-0 when he exited, and the Packers ripped off 18 straight points after Carr was replaced by Jameis Winston.

Ian Rapoport reported later on Sunday, Carr suffered an AC sprain to his shoulder.

The Saints still had a chance to win at the end, but rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the game.

Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. It was Graham’s first catch and touchdown of the season.

The Saints’ other touchdown came courtesy of a Rashid Shaheed 76-yard punt return. His special teams touchdown doubled the Saints lead over the Packers, 14-0.

The Saints (2-1) host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon, when they will get running back Alvin Kamara back after a three-game suspension.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured after verbal altercation at Jackson bowling alley
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
One wanted for armed robbery of Dollar General
Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood
Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near JSU stadium
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near stadium

Latest News

New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four...
Derek Carr delivers 16-15 victory in first game with Saints
Kevin Mangum (L) has been with the New Orleans Saints' training staff since 1981
Tylertown native has been serving the New Orleans Saints for four decades
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (14) reacts after throwing an interception into the...
Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended for violating substance policy
Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Former Ole Miss, Callaway receiver makes Green Bay Packers
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) || (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Former Southern Miss, Ole Miss players catch first NFL passes of 2023 preseason