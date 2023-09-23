Promote Your Business
Vicksburg football game ends early after 2 fights break out

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg football game ended early after two fights broke out, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The Vicksburg Gators were leading 35-0 in the third quarter against Yazoo City when the first fight occurred.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, a Vicksburg player was running near the end zone when a Yazoo City player grabbed him by the face mask and threw him to the ground. This led to a fight on the field between players, which was eventually broken up.

Moments later, a second fight broke out in the crowd near the entrance, leading to one person being tased and transported to the police station.

