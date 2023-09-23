First Alert Forecast: Saturday remains quiet but rain returns as early as Sunday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The first day of fall is today but it sure will still be feeling a little warmer as highs will be in the low 90s Saturday afternoon. Again, the chance of rain remains slim to none to start off the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Saturday night still looks rather pleasant as temperatures drop back into the mid 60s. If you plan to head out to any of the football games at home this weekend, it looks to stay dry.

Sunday: Sunday morning remains relatively quiet as temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue into the lunchtime hour as temperatures heat up into the mid 80s. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s in some place Sunday afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, there is a slight chance for a few showers, mainly areas west of I-55. A stray shower or two is possible overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Extended forecast: The best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will be Monday. The chance for rain will stick around through the afternoon hours and into the evening with temperatures hovering around the mid 80s. Rain sticks around for the first half of the week, but those chances fall off towards the end of the week. Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s throughout the week. Taking a look at the tropics, Tropical Storm Ophelia will make landfall in the next few hours, bringing impacts such as storm surge to the North Carolina and Virgina coast. Another system in the Atlantic has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical system over the next seven days so we will continue to keep an eye on this.

