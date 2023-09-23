Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near JSU stadium

Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near JSU stadium
Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near JSU stadium(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police is investigating what they say is a possible road rage incident near the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, home of JSU football.

DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin told 3 On Your Side that deputies responded to a call of the alleged incident around 3:30 p.m.

Martin says the incident began on Interstate 55 and ended on Woodrow Wilson Avenue close to the stadium. Footage exclusive to WLBT shows a black BMW riddled with bullet holes.

Jackson State football will play at 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

There is no additional information regarding the incident at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Tristin Goodlett, 17, Keyonte Charleston, 21, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
1 arrested, 2 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson
Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood
Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood
Jordan Thurmond (L) & Justin Thurmond (R)
2 arrested in connection to body found in Rankin County creek
Twenty-four pounds of cocaine was seized during a drug bust in Madison.
Madison Police seize 24 pounds of cocaine in stop along I-55
Lost Mississippi marker found in creek
Lost Mississippi marker found in creek

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Saturday, hundreds of South Mississippians from all across coast came together for the 2023...
American Heart Association nearing $300k goal for 2023 Gulf Coast Heart Walk
25-acre fire started in Copiah County after 4-wheeler backfires
Vicksburg football game ends early after 2 fights break out