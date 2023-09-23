Promote Your Business
Board Search Committee to meet next Thursday regarding search for next JSU president

Mixed reaction on IHL appointing Jackson State President
(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Board Search Committee will meet on Thursday, September 28, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel issues concerning the search for the next president of Jackson State University.

Members of the Committee may participate in the meeting via teleconference or online meeting platform.

Members of the public and media may attend the meeting in the IHL Board Room, located in the Universities Center, 3825 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, Miss. 39211.

An Executive Session may be held in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.

The Board Search Committee will recess its meeting on Thursday and will then reconvene and continue its discussions on Friday, September 29, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

