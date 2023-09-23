25-acre fire started in Copiah County after 4-wheeler backfires

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are responding to a 25-acre fire in Copiah County on Saturday.

An Emergency Operations Center dispatcher says the incident happened at 11:38 a.m. on St. Paul Road between Weston and Harvey Road.

According to the dispatcher, the fire started after a four-wheeler backfired.

The Mississippi Forest Commission sent two bulldozers to the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.