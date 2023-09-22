Hinds County to spend at least $600,000 on cyberattack recovery efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is spending more than $600,000 to restore its computer system after cyberattacks took it down days ago.

At an emergency board meeting on Friday, the board voted 3-0 to approve claims for $335,100 for cyber recovery services to Netlink Voice LLC, and up to $265,000 to Digital Asset Recovery LLC, also in response to the attack.

A computer system breach on September 7 took down the county’s ability to conduct most business.

Since then, residents have been unable to buy car tags and pay property taxes. Residents also have been unable to complete many real estate transactions in the county.

Additionally, the county’s court system was impacted, with attorneys no longer able to file court documents electronically. No new documents can be uploaded to the Mississippi Electronic Court System as a result.

The agenda for the emergency meeting also included an item regarding damage to county property. The board went into executive session shortly after the Pledge of Allegiance. No details of the agreements were discussed during the meeting.

