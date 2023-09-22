Promote Your Business
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges

Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Pass Road. He's being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming is making his first appearance in federal court Friday morning.

Court documents show he’s charged with three felony charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

Each of the three counts Deming is charged with carries a maximum penalty of the following:

  • Not more than 20 years of imprisonment
  • Not more than a $1 million fine
  • At least three years supervised release
  • $100 special assessment

The news comes after Deming’s homes and businesses were raided back in late January by the DEA under suspicions of drug trafficking and drug conspiracies. Following the raids, the government also asked for Deming’s assets to be forfeited, including more than $2 million in cash located during the raids.

RELATED: Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents

During the investigation, seven locations in Mississippi and two others in North Carolina, all owned by Deming, were searched by DEA agents following reports of illegal drug sales.

RELATED: Government asks Biloxi councilman to forfeit over $2 million in assets, court documents say

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, his deputies took Deming into custody without incident during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Pass Road. He was being held without bond at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center ahead of Friday morning’s court appearance.

