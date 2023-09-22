Promote Your Business
Two driving stolen vehicle arrested after police chase ends in wreck
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two allegedly driving a stolen vehicle have been arrested after leading Capitol Police on a brief chase.

According to DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bailey Avenue when a vehicle occupied by 20-year-old Kendrick Yates Jr., and 19-year-old Antavian Smith did not yield.

This led to a police chase until the two subjects crashed on Bailey Avenue. Yates and Smith then attempted to flee, but were arrested shortly after the crash.

Both are being charged with felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle. Martin says additional charges are pending.

