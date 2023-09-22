Things To Know Friday, September 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Legendary Mississippi civil rights leader Hollis Watkins has died

Watkins worked with some of the greatest leaders of the civil rights movement in this state. He was a county organizer for Freedom Summer in 1964. (WLBT)

Mississippi civil rights activist Hollis Watkins has died. Watkins moved to Hattiesburg to help Vernon Dahmer with voter registration. He also wore a hidden camera and microphone from a television network to film what black voters experienced when they tried to register. Watkins worked with legends from Medgar Evers to Bob Moses. He was arrested and jailed multiple times for participating in various demonstrations. Watkins was also a county organizer for Freedom Summer in 1964.

2. Giant alligator captured at Liberty Park in Flowood

It was a startling sight for families at Liberty Park in Flowood when a giant alligator crawled out of the woods on Tuesday. All the action happening on the soccer fields came to a screeching halt when a 10-foot alligator stopped by to check out practice. “It’s pretty normal for the City of Flowood,” said Flowood Animal Control Officer Kelon Dodill. But the sight of a giant alligator wasn’t the norm for International Futbol Club of Mississippi soccer players and their parents. As the teams roamed the field the giant reptile was calmly watching them. Cellphones whipped out to record the gator and call for help.

3. Governor announces Medicaid reimbursement reforms, but Democrats call it an election-year stunt

Mississippi is looking to change the way hospitals get reimbursed by Medicaid. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement today alongside leaders from multiple hospitals around the state Thursday. But there are questions about his motivations. Hospitals lose money for every patient who has Medicaid. That’s because they don’t get reimbursed for as much as the care actually costs. And Mississippi is asking for federal approval to change two of those formulas. “Over the last four to five months, we’ve worked to put together a course of action that we believe can have a real impact on Mississippi hospitals,” said Reeves.

