MBI: 38-year-old Jackson man found safe

Channing Cornelius Harris
Channing Cornelius Harris(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 38-year-old Jackson man was found safe after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Friday.

MBI says Channing Cornelius Harris was found and is safe.

Harris was previously last seen at 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County, wearing a gray shirt and blue denim pants, before being located

