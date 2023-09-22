MBI: 38-year-old Jackson man found safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 38-year-old Jackson man was found safe after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Friday.

MBI says Channing Cornelius Harris was found and is safe.

Harris was previously last seen at 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County, wearing a gray shirt and blue denim pants, before being located

