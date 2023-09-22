Promote Your Business
Man wanted in connection to body found in Rankin County creek

Jordan Thurmond
Jordan Thurmond(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted in connection to a body found in the Richland Creek on Old Highway 49 East.

Jackson Police issued a search warrant for Jordan Thurmond, who is accused of killing 29-year-old Dan Belton. JPD says Belton was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Joseph Wade says officers are still pursuing another individual who they believe to be involved in the incident. He says both will be charged with murder.

“We will be pursuing that person and anybody else that we found that had any dealings, information, or contributed to disposing of this person’s body,” said Chief Wade.

Even though Belton’s body was recovered in Richland, his murder was believed to have been committed in Jackson.

If you have any information on the location of Jordan Thurmond, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

