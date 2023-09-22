Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Madison Police seize 24 pounds of cocaine in stop along I-55

Twenty-four pounds of cocaine was seized during a drug bust in Madison.
Twenty-four pounds of cocaine was seized during a drug bust in Madison.(Madison Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 24 pounds of cocaine were seized during a traffic stop in Madison Thursday.

The incident occurred along I-55 northbound near the 109-mile marker.

Police say Roberto Antonio Escobar was driving a 2014 Freightliner and was stopped for careless driving.

Roberto Escobar
Roberto Escobar(Madison Police Department)

During the stop, police became suspicious, and Madison Police K9 Officer Ira alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Escobar was arrested for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and careless driving.

He is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center, where he is awaiting his initial appearance in Municipal Court.

The case will then be forwarded to Madison/Rankin District Attorney John Bramlett for prosecution.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say
Lexus Ball, 26
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument
‘A good day for us’: Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
‘A good day for us’: Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
Longtime Mississippi teacher, preacher convicted of sex crime of 11-year-old autistic child
Former Richland music teacher, preacher convicted of sex crime against 11-year-old child
Reeves said the action includes two hospital payment initiatives that are estimated to generate...
Reeves announces $700 million Medicaid reimbursement reforms for Mississippi hospitals

Latest News

Jordan Thurmond
Man wanted in connection to body found in Rankin County creek
Two driving stolen vehicle arrested after police chase ends in wreck
Two driving stolen vehicle arrested after police chase ends in wreck
From left to right: Keyonte Charleston, 21, Tristin Goodlett, 17, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
3 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson
Hinds County Board of Supervisors
Hinds County approves spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in contracts on cyberattack recovery efforts