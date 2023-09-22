Promote Your Business
Legendary Mississippi civil rights leader Hollis Watkins has died

Watkins was 82 years old
Watkins began organizing local voter registration drives in Pike County and organized one of the first sit-ins in McComb at a Woolworth's lunch counter.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi civil rights activist Hollis Watkins has died.

Watkins moved to Hattiesburg to help Vernon Dahmer with voter registration. He also wore a hidden camera and microphone from a television network to film what black voters experienced when they tried to register.

Watkins worked with some of the greatest leaders of the civil rights movement in this state. He was a county organizer for Freedom Summer in 1964.(WLBT)

Watkins worked with legends from Medgar Evers to Bob Moses. He was arrested and jailed multiple times for participating in various demonstrations.

Watkins was also a county organizer for Freedom Summer in 1964.

Michael Morris, director of the Two Mississippi Museums says Hollis Watkins dedicated his entire life to improving the lives of Black Mississippians.

Hollis Watkins was also known for sharing songs from the civil rights movement. He was 82 years old.

