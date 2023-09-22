JSU business major inches closer to law school after Fortune 500 internship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A business management senior at Jackson State University is one step closer to his dreams after completing an internship with a Fortune 500 company.

Dillard McCoy interned as a registered investment adviser (RIA) compliance associate at TIAA this summer in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McCoy supported compliance oversight for RIAs at TIAA, monitored and evaluated the effectiveness of internal business controls, and ensured compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and TIAA policies.

“I got a better understanding and feel of corporate life. I have a better understanding of how to network and be more personal with people,” said McCoy, who is also a political science minor. “When you’re in the corporate world, you don’t have to be so uptight all the time. You can actually be a little relaxed and talk to people. They’re regular people, too.”

McCoy operated under the Internal Audit, Risk & Compliance Department, expressing that he was pleased to gain experience towards becoming a corporate lawyer.

McCoy and his teammates also completed an extensive review of the ways legal and compliance risk can impact a business and determine its success. As a solo project, McCoy helped the company strengthen their Conflicts of Interest program for RIAs.

McCoy pursued business management to enhance his knowledge in the field of law and intends to attend law school upon graduating.

The Shreveport, Louisiana native is currently studying for the Law School Admissions Council (LSAC).

