Jackson State could receive injury boost from starting running back ahead of Gulf Coast Challenge

Jackson State running back JD Martin (8) carries the ball for a first down as he is chased by...
Jackson State running back JD Martin (8) carries the ball for a first down as he is chased by Campbell defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football has reportedly received an injury boost from their starting running back ahead of the matchup against Alabama A&M in two Saturdays.

According to his post, running back JD Martin says he will be back for the game against the Bulldogs after nursing an injury.

Martin, a senior from Wetumpka, Alabama, was poised to have a big season before suffering an injury in JSU’s season-opener against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

In his JSU career, Martin has compiled 436 rushing yards.

He has just 11 carries for 36 yards and two receptions for 13 yards this season.

It is unclear how much game time Martin will get, but if the running back plays, he is expected to share carries with running back Irv Mulligan, who has 332 yards this season, Desmond Multrie, and freshman Ahmad Miller - who had 98 rushing yards last weekend against Texas State.

The Tigers will compete in the Gulf Coast Challenge on October 7 in Mobile, Alabama against Alabama A&M at 3 p.m. The game is set to stream on ESPN Plus.

