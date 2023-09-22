Fun and excitement in the air as JSU students gear up for football team’s home opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you noticed some excitement in the air, it’s not only the fact that fall is almost here, it’s almost September 23, which is the day of the W.C. Gordon Classic and the first home game for the Jackson State University Tigers football team.

JSU (2-2) takes on Bethune-Cookman (1-2) on Saturday.

The game will be played in Veterans Memorial Stadium and students are pumped up for the big day.

“This whole week we’ve been getting our things together our outfits that we can all show up,” said Malik Alexander, who’s a sophomore at JSU. “Every student on campus at the vet along with fans and residents, just to show support to our tigers.”

“I’m looking for it to the boom the boom I always you know they always come through with the best songs and I’m excited for that,” said Jasmine Bragg, who’s a senior at JSU.

Game time is 6 p.m. and you would be wise to arrive early because a big crowd is expected.

