Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Fun and excitement in the air as JSU students gear up for football team’s home opener

By Quentin Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you noticed some excitement in the air, it’s not only the fact that fall is almost here, it’s almost September 23, which is the day of the W.C. Gordon Classic and the first home game for the Jackson State University Tigers football team.

JSU (2-2) takes on Bethune-Cookman (1-2) on Saturday.

The game will be played in Veterans Memorial Stadium and students are pumped up for the big day.

“This whole week we’ve been getting our things together our outfits that we can all show up,” said Malik Alexander, who’s a sophomore at JSU. “Every student on campus at the vet along with fans and residents, just to show support to our tigers.”

“I’m looking for it to the boom the boom I always you know they always come through with the best songs and I’m excited for that,” said Jasmine Bragg, who’s a senior at JSU.

Game time is 6 p.m. and you would be wise to arrive early because a big crowd is expected.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexus Ball, 26
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times
WLBT General Photo
Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say
Richland police chase ends on Belvedere Drive in Jackson
Two arrested after Richland Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in Jackson
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student

Latest News

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor stands on the field before the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA...
T.C. Taylor, Jackson State to make long-awaited home debut on Saturday
Southern Mississippi quarterback Billy Wiles (8) throws against Tulane during an NCAA football...
Southern Miss has chance to kickstart 2023 season in conference opener
CREDIT: Ole Miss Athletics/Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss student section sets back-to-back record attendance for football games
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) & (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor, Tomekia Reed criticize portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’