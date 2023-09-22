Fall Ushers in a New Pattern

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I think it’s safe to say we are all waiting for rain... and more of it is on the way!

We are starting the end of the work week with temperatures warmer than average, and we will see that through the afternoon hours too. Highs will reach back into the low 90s today with a few passing clouds and maybe a stray shower or two (don’t worry, that isn’t all the rain expected!). Saturday will be mostly dry and sunny with a similar temperature trend.

Sunday is when the anticipated changes will start to come about. We will still warm to the low 90s, but the later we get into the day, the greater the chances for rain. Don’t be surprised if you wake up to a few rumbles of thunder overnight, and have the rain gear ready to go Monday! A cold front will be moving through the area and bring widespread showers and storms through the first part of the day, then taper off through the afternoon. A few trailing showers will still be possible on Tuesday. This front will also drop temperatures to the low to mid-80s to start next week. We will warm back to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

In the tropics, we are watching a disturbance off the East Coast that will bring impacts to the Carolinas, Virginia, and parts of the Northeast in the coming days. We are also keeping a close eye on a potential system off the coast of Africa that is likely to develop more over the weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.