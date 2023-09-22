Drive-thru coffee shop to open first location in Mississippi

Promote Your Business
Drive-thru coffee shop to open in Flowood(7 Brew)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - 7 Brew, a national drive-thru coffee chain is opening its first stand in Mississippi.

Instead of constructing the building from the ground up, crews used a crane to drop the future 7 Brew coffee stand on-site Thursday on East Pineview Drive in preparation for an anticipated opening later this fall.

The chain offers over 20,000 drink combinations, from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes, and teas.

The new business said it will add approximately 50 jobs to the Flowood area.

