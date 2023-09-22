Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It pays to be a couch potato, at least it might if you enter this contest.

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix. It promises to pay $2,500 to the lucky TV enthusiast who nabs the gig.

The job? To identify the most binge-worthy show on the streaming site.

And if you love “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Wednesday,” you are in luck. Those are the shows you’d most likely be watching or rewatching.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

Applications have to be in by Sept. 25, which just happens to be National Binge Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say
Lexus Ball, 26
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument
‘A good day for us’: Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
‘A good day for us’: Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
Longtime Mississippi teacher, preacher convicted of sex crime of 11-year-old autistic child
Former Richland music teacher, preacher convicted of sex crime against 11-year-old child
Reeves said the action includes two hospital payment initiatives that are estimated to generate...
Reeves announces $700 million Medicaid reimbursement reforms for Mississippi hospitals

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Targeted auto strikes may spread to other states and cities as noon deadline set by union nears
Police said neighborhood surveillance video helped them to identify the suspect and the car he...
Man accused of trying to abduct 6 women