Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Autoworkers strike at General Motors in Brandon

(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Autoworkers are striking at General Motors in Brandon as part of a nationwide strike against major automakers.

The nationwide strike is happening in 20 states at 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers.

The United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says GM rejected the union’s proposals for cost-of-living increases, profit sharing, and job security.

GM says its reasoning for rejecting the proposal is that it needs to invest profits in a costly transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say
Lexus Ball, 26
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument
‘A good day for us’: Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
‘A good day for us’: Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
Longtime Mississippi teacher, preacher convicted of sex crime of 11-year-old autistic child
Former Richland music teacher, preacher convicted of sex crime against 11-year-old child
Reeves said the action includes two hospital payment initiatives that are estimated to generate...
Reeves announces $700 million Medicaid reimbursement reforms for Mississippi hospitals

Latest News

Lost Mississippi marker found in creek
Lost Mississippi marker found in creek
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, September 22