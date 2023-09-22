Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.

Members of Amazon Prime can pay $2.99 per month in the U.S. to keep their service ad-free, the company said Friday.

Amazon said limited advertisements will be aired during shows and movies starting early next year so that it can “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Ads in Prime Video content will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say
Lexus Ball, 26
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument
‘A good day for us’: Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
‘A good day for us’: Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
Longtime Mississippi teacher, preacher convicted of sex crime of 11-year-old autistic child
Former Richland music teacher, preacher convicted of sex crime against 11-year-old child
Reeves said the action includes two hospital payment initiatives that are estimated to generate...
Reeves announces $700 million Medicaid reimbursement reforms for Mississippi hospitals

Latest News

Police said neighborhood surveillance video helped them to identify the suspect and the car he...
Man accused of trying to abduct 6 women
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, September 22
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
In this frame grab from video provided by Debbie McFarland, state Sen. Bill Eigel torches a...
A flamethrower and comments about book burning ignite a political firestorm in Missouri