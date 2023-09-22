2 arrested in connection to body found in Rankin County creek

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested two men in connection to a body found in the Richland Creek on Old Highway 49 East.

JPD arrested Justin Thurmond on North State Street at 12:45 p.m. on September 21. The second suspect, Jordan Thurmond, was arrested on East Pascagoula Street at 1:05 a.m. on September 23.

Both men are accused of killing 29-year-old Dan Belton. JPD says Belton was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Joseph Wade says they will be charged with murder.

Even though Belton’s body was recovered in Richland, his murder was believed to have been committed in Jackson.

If you have any information on the location of Jordan Thurmond, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

