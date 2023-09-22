Promote Your Business
1 arrested, 2 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson

From left to right: Keyonte Charleston, 21, Tristin Goodlett, 17, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been arrested, and two people are wanted after a fatal shooting happened in Jackson nearly a month ago.

According to the Jackson Police Department, deputies are investigating the homicide of 43-year-old Anthony Brown on August 30 around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Jayne Avenue.

A teen mother, 18-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was also involved, kidnapping her own 10-month-old baby. Jackson Police took Johnson into custody on August 31.

JPD arrested Keyonte Charleston, 21, at 10:18 p.m. on September 22. Authorities are still searching for 17-year-old Tristin Goodlett and 20-year-old Shanichoulas Taylor.

The three suspects are facing capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, kidnapping, and burglary of an occupied dwelling charges.

If you have any information on where these suspects are, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-356-TIPS (8477).

