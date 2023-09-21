Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Officers kept Elijah McClain in neck hold despite pleas of ‘I can’t breathe,’ prosecutors say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
McCarthy struggles to pass a temporary spending bill to avoid a shutdown as others look at options