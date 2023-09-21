T.C. Taylor, Jackson State to make long-awaited home debut on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football great T.C. Taylor is finally making his long-awaited home debut at “Thee Vet” as the head coach of his alma mater on Saturday.

JSU has played four straight games away from home to open the 2023 season, coming out of the stretch 2-2.

Despite the deceiving overall record, Coach Taylor says his team is in a good spot and is ready to make a run during SWAC play.

“That’s the plan,” Taylor said. “We’re looking to get back in conference play and dominate the rest of the schedule. I still believe we have a talented roster. Top to bottom, we have some dudes that can play the game. Being on the road for four games was tough... but to come out of it 2-2... I feel good about it.”

This weekend’s matchup is a big, emotional occasion, not only because it is the first home game of the 2023 season, but it’s the first game Coach Taylor will lead his squad out of the tunnel in front of the JSU faithful.

“I’m taking it day to day,” Taylor said when WLBT asked about his emotions leading up to the game. “I don’t want to get to the game and not be prepared.”

“When that time comes, I’m going to come out with some juice though. I’m really looking forward to it., but when we get to that point, our football team has to be ready. We gotta be ready to play a complete football game this weekend.”

I asked Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor on his emotions approaching his long-awaited home debut leading his Tigers. Here’s what he said:



He’s taking it “day by day,” but better believe he’ll be “juiced up” running out of the tunnel in The Vet. @WLBT #GuardTHEEYard 🔵🐅 pic.twitter.com/xPI4XmF05c — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) September 19, 2023

The Tigers will host Bethune-Cookman at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Coach Taylor says his team will prepare for the matchup like it’s a championship game against a BC team he called fast and athletic during his weekly media availability.

The game will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.