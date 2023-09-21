Suspect taken in for questioning following Thursday morning house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken into custody for questioning following a Thursday morning house fire.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant house on President Street.

Jackson Asst. Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a person believed to be involved was detained by Capitol Police.

The Jackson Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Affairs Division then took the individual in for questioning.

The home was approximately 5,000 square feet in size.

No further details of the arrest or the fire were available.

