Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Suspect taken in for questioning following Thursday morning house fire

A Jackson Fire Department truck.
A Jackson Fire Department truck.(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken into custody for questioning following a Thursday morning house fire.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant house on President Street.

Jackson Asst. Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a person believed to be involved was detained by Capitol Police.

The Jackson Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Affairs Division then took the individual in for questioning.

The home was approximately 5,000 square feet in size.

No further details of the arrest or the fire were available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexus Ball, 26
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times
Richland police chase ends on Belvedere Drive in Jackson
Two arrested after Richland Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in Jackson
WLBT General Photo
Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student

Latest News

Tyree Irving
Irving seeks temporary restraining order against Mississippi Democratic Party, new chair
State Auditor Shad White discusses the need to reform how college education is funded in the...
Want a degree in rhetoric? State Auditor Shad White questions whether the state should pay for it
Noah Clifton
Grandson charged with murder in Brown County triple shooting
Plugging the Brain Drain