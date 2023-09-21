Promote Your Business
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Popeyes location has shut down due to a viral video.

A former employee recorded a video in the kitchen of Popeyes on Showcase Boulevard off of the Perkins Exit on Tuesday.

The video shows numerous bugs that appear to be roaches in the fast food kitchen.

A day after the video Tennessee Department of Health completed an assessment of Popeyes condition.

They received a 98, according to the inspection report.

Popeyes released a statement on the matter on Thursday.

Stephaine Douglas is working to get more information and will bring you the details in our afternoon show.

