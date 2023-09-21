Madison County Megasite brings millions of dollars each year; more development to come

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Continued economic development in the county’s megasite area is bringing millions of dollars in revenue each year.

The Megasite is a roughly 1,000-acre space set aside for industrial development in the county - and it’s currently home to the Amazon Fulfillment Center and an Entergy substation.

According to Joey Deason with the Madison County Economic Development Authority, Amazon alone brings in 1.8 million dollars of revenue each year and employs 2,000 people.

Now, Clark Beverage is scheduled to be added to that space as well.

“Clark beverage, they’re going to employ about 325 people and they are under construction as we speak. Their footprint is going to be about 400,000 square feet,” Deason explained.

Clarke Beverage is expected to be up and running by April 2025.

”Madison County is growing on a very nice cliff. We haven’t had to raise taxes. We live out of our growth. And we purchased that megasite or got involved with it 10-12 years ago. So it’s not something that happens overnight. So you have to plan for full growth and pay for and plan your economic development wisely. So we’d be looking for another site right now,” District 4 Supervisor Karl Banks said.

Banks says additional vendors are being considered for the property as well and would like to see the megasite turn into something just as fruitful as Highland Colony Parkway.

We made the investment in the Highland Colony Parkway at a time when I will say, its valuation was less than $150 million. Right now, it’s somewhere around $300 million. So it was a good investment,” Banks explained. “I think we got an excellent opportunity for that to happen here. As a matter of fact, my last conversation with Joey was, that we need to find some more land because we are going to run out. And we don’t want to be just sitting around twiddling our thumbs.”

Back in February this year, Gov. Tate Reeves recently announced he was allocating $5.1 million to Madison County to build an additional access point to the industrial site near the Nissan factory.

