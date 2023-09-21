Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Petitioners have gained a partial victory in their effort to block House Bill 1020.

Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court partially affirmed and partially rejected a lower court’s ruling to toss out a Constitutional challenge brought by three Jackson residents.

The high court sided with Chancellor Dewayne Thomas that a provision in the bill creating a special CCID court is Constitutional.

It also affirmed Thomas’ decision to dismiss Chief Justice Mike Randolph and Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace from the case and ruled there are no constitutional impediments blocking the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court from appointing judges to courts in emergency circumstances.

However, the court ruled that 1020’s provision calling on the appointment of temporary judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court does violate the state Constitution and remanded that matter back to the chancery court.

This spring, residents Ann Saunders, Sabreen Sharrief, and Dorothy Triplett filed a complaint in Hinds County Chancery Court challenging provisions of the measure, in particular, the appointment of special circuit court judges.

Under provisions of 1020, the chief justice would be required to appoint four judges to the circuit court bench for a term ending December 31, 2026.

Saunders, Sharrief, and Triplett argued the Mississippi Supreme Court mandated that judges be elected and that they reside in the areas they represent.

“While Section 1 calls these new judges ‘special circuit judges’ on paper, we see nothing special or unique about them - certainly nothing expressly tethering them to a specific judicial need or exigency,” the Supreme Court wrote. “Rather, Section 1′s text merely creates four unelected circuit court judgeships, appointed into Hinds County to serve three-and-a-half years instead of four.”

While the Supreme Court said that provision didn’t pass constitutional muster, state statute does give the chief justice the ability to appoint special judges in emergency circumstances “like those plaguing the Seventh Circuit Court District.”

The court also ruled that the chief justice may appoint those judges “for whatever period of time as designated by the chief justice.”

“This statutory authority has existed in various forms for more than 30 years. And it has been utilized routinely by past chief justices and the present chief justice to address backlogs and emergencies in the Seventh Circuit Court District and other Mississippi Courts.”

The high court also disagreed with Saunders’ contention that a separate state statute allowing other judicial appointments, Section 9-1-105(2), is also unconstitutional.

