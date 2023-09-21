Hinds County Re-entry program holds sixth graduation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of convicted felons is turning over a new leaf after successfully completing a Hinds County re-entry program. Thursday, four of them graduated.

The graduates were all wearing smiles as they received their certificates and awards.

“It’s a good feeling, you know! The road I have been on is about to be a new beginning and start for me, you know what I’m saying,” Maurice Benford said.

“I’m very happy and very excited about moving on to the next level in life,” Latanya Buckner said. “You know coming from the trouble that I’ve been through during this time. I was sentenced to 60 years with 30 to serve. I appealed it and I did seven years top and I won. So, now I’m out and here.”

The group went through several weeks of cognitive behavioral classes and took vocational training courses. They also visited Win Job centers on certain days of the week during the course of the program.

This will help them become successful in the workforce.

“Now I’m about to do a trade called welding. I’m going to try that. It’s something I have never tried before. I just want to try a new journey and if that’s what it takes, that’s what I’m going to do,” Benton said.

This is the sixth class to graduate since the program started two years ago.

The case manager with the Hinds County Reentry program, Angela Harper, says the program aims to change their way of thinking, creating a better life for themselves and their families.

“We want them to know that this is a new beginning to the old stuff. We want the old stuff to stay where it is. Whatever job they want to do, we are going to be behind them doing that job. So this re-entry program helps them move forward. It’s not a standstill program,” Harper said.

