Grandson charged with murder in Brown County triple shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 24-year-old man is being held on multiple charges including murder at the Brown County Jail in a triple shooting that killed his 81-year-old grandfather and critically hurt two other relatives, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Noah Clifton is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. in Brown County Municipal Court. It will be a video arraignment from the jail.

He will be charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, Sheriff Gordon Ellis said Thursday.

Clifton was taken into custody Wednesday after law enforcement officials said they responded to a report just before 6:30 p.m. of an active shooter at a home in the 5600 block of Wahlsburg East Road in Georgetown.

A Georgetown police officer who was the first one on the scene arrested Clifton after seeing him standing next to a running vehicle and a gun on the ground nearby, according to the sheriff.

Once a Brown County deputy arrived, the officer and deputy then went into the home.

That’s where they found Ralph Neff Sr. dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

His wife, 76-year-old Margaret Neff, and another relative, Zachary Neff, 30, were both shot and critically wounded, the sheriff said in a news release. She was shot in her chest and abdomen; Zachary Neff was shot in his face.

Both were flown in Air Care medical helicopters to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Both remain there undergoing treatment, the sheriff said.

He said Clifton lived with his grandparents and Zachary Neff is his cousin who lives next door.

The sheriff also said investigators have recovered what he referred to as the murder weapon.

correction: An earlier version of this story included inaccurate information provided by the Brown County Jail that Clifton was charged with two counts of murder instead of one. Ralph Neff Sr. is the only one who died. We regret the error and apologize to the family.

