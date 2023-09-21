Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Golden Nugget shooter sentenced in 2021 murder of Gulfport man

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.(Biloxi Police Department)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just over two years after the shooting that took the life of 41-year-old Randy Johnson, father of three and well-known Gulfport barber, his killer has been sentenced.

In a Biloxi courtroom Thursday morning, 32-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.(Biloxi Police Department)

The nightmare situation happened just after midnight September 18, 2021, at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

Police say a fight started between Jones and Johnson outside of the casino. When the victim ran inside, Jones followed and started shooting on the gaming floor, striking Johnson multiple times.

‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget

Guests screamed, ran out of the casino and hunkered down in terror, while one began initiating CPR on Johnson. Unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries.

‘I still hear the gunshots in my head’: Eyewitness to casino shooting recounts terrifying moments

Jones was arrested shortly after the shooting, armed with a pistol, in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge. He was charged with murder and held at a $1 million bond.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexus Ball, 26
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times
WLBT General Photo
Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say
Richland police chase ends on Belvedere Drive in Jackson
Two arrested after Richland Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in Jackson
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Reeves said the action includes two hospital payment initiatives that are estimated to generate...
Reeves announces $700 million Medicaid reimbursement reforms for Mississippi hospitals
Photo of a gavel
Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge
A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Moss Point
WATCH: Reeves announces major investment in Mississippi hospitals