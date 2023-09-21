Forecast Stays the Same Through Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temps will be slightly above average as we head out the door this morning, and the afternoon will see warmer-than-normal highs too. Expect to top out in the low to mid-90s today with mostly dry and sunny conditions. Humidity values will be higher than the last couple of days, so a few sprinkles are possible for some. More of the same will be in store for us on Friday and Saturday, but changes are on the way on Sunday.

A cold front will begin to approach our area by Sunday, increasing rain chances and decreasing temperatures. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Sunday evening and through the overnight hours. The best chance to see rain will come Monday throughout the afternoon with about half of us getting some measurable rainfall (up to half an inch possible in some places). Coverage will start to decrease again on Tuesday, but a little residual rain will still be possible. Highs will fall to the mid and upper 80s behind the front and comfortable dewpoints will make a return.

Hurricane Nigel continues to move north through the Atlantic, ignoring land and just doing its own thing. The disturbance off the east coast has a slightly greater chance of development over the next few days, but the best shot at a new system is with the disturbance off the coast of Africa. Still, at this time we don’t expect to see any impacts here in central MS.

