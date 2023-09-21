Promote Your Business
Flowood Police Department announces new chief of police
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Police Department has announced its new chief of police following the passing of former chief, Ricky McMillian.

McMillian died on Saturday, September 16, after a long battle against Stage 4 cancer.

According to Flowood Police, the Mayor and Board of Alderman for the City of Flowood announced the appointment of Eric Zetterholm, a former U.S. Marine.

Zetterholm started his career in law enforcement in 2002 with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and has served with Flowood Police since 2012.

