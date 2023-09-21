Flowood Police Department announces new chief of police

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Police Department has announced its new chief of police following the passing of former chief, Ricky McMillian.

McMillian died on Saturday, September 16, after a long battle against Stage 4 cancer.

According to Flowood Police, the Mayor and Board of Alderman for the City of Flowood announced the appointment of Eric Zetterholm, a former U.S. Marine.

Zetterholm started his career in law enforcement in 2002 with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and has served with Flowood Police since 2012.

