First Alert Forecast:

Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The dry weather continues.  The new drought report came out today and it shows the highest end of the scale, or an exceptional drought spending across central and south Mississippi.  A disturbance could bring us some rain Friday and more significant precipitation is possible Monday and or Tuesday of next week.  Upper 60s are likely tonight.  Expect sunshine for the most part over the next 7 days, except for rain potential Friday, Monday and Tuesday.  The rainfall could be more widespread early next week, which will greatly help us. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows generally in the 60s.  Rainfall as of right now is more than 90 percent below normal for the month. Fall officially begins Saturday morning at 1:50am.  The average high is 87 and the average low is 65 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 6:57pm.  Fall begins Saturday morning at 1:50am.

