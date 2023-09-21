First Alert Forecast: greater rain chances emerge by early next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds will hang overhead for most of the area as this stretch of dry weather continues for now. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s in most locations this afternoon with a light breeze. More clouds will start to spread across the region tonight as low temperatures bottom out In upper 60s to lower 70s.

Almost all of central MS is now under an exceptional drought due to the lack of rainfall over the past several weeks. Fortunately, we have a little rain in the forecast, mainly early next week. #mswx pic.twitter.com/dUTQYexoAp — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) September 21, 2023

FRIDAY: While the chance isn’t all that great, some may get lucky on Friday and could potentially see a few showers or downpours. Areas along and west of I-55 will likely have the best shot at seeing any rain as a disturbance tries to creep into the area. For those that don’t see a shower, expect highs to reach the upper 80s to near 90-degrees with more clouds around.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warmer than normal temperatures in the lower 90s and plenty of sunshine are expected for Saturday to kick off the first day of Fall. Clouds and rain chances will start to somewhat increase by Sunday ahead of our next weather maker approaching from the NW. A frontal system will bring the entire area out next best chance for scattered showers and few thunderstorms early next week. Temperatures during this time should also run a bit closer to normal in the middle to upper 80s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.