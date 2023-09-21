Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three parents have been arrested in Evansville after police say their six-month-old baby was found nearly eaten alive by rats.

Arrest affidavits for David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman show police were called to a home in the 1600 block of S. Linwood Avenue on September 13.

They say David Schonabaum reported finding his six-month-old son in his bassinet, covered in blood.

The baby was taken to the hospital, then flown to another hospital in Indianapolis.

Police say the baby had more than 50 bites to his forehead, cheek, nose, thigh, foot, and toes.

They say his right arm had bites from the elbow down to his hand, and all of the fingers had parts missing, with exposed bones.

The affidavit shows his temperature was 93.5 degrees, and he needed a blood transfusion.

Police say the Schonabaums also had a three-year-old and a six-year-old living in the home.

They say Thurman, who is Angel Schonabaum’s sister, had a two-year-old and a five-year-old living in the home.

Police say the home was full of clutter, trash, and rat feces.

Officers say David Schonabaum told them they started have a mice and rat problem back in March, and Terminix was treating the house.

The affidavit shows two of the children told a teacher on September 1 that their toes had been been by mice while they were sleeping.

On September 5, DCS visited the home.

Police say Thurman told the DCS worker the marks on her child’s toes were probably just scratches from the bed frame.

They say they went over a safety plan and DCS would return on September 14. However, due to past cases with the Schonabaum’s they would just continue with those services

Police say DCS’s past dealings included a 2022 claim that a child was hurt because of a lack of supervision.

In addition, a claim of physical abuse was made by a child in June 2023 against David Schonabaum.

Police say a case manager had been visiting the home twice a week since April 2023, and the last walkthrough of the home was September 9.

All three people are facing child neglect charges.

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats (WFIE)

David Schonabaum (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Angel Schonabaum (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Delainia Thurman (Vanderburgh County Jail)

