‘We are hurt’: Brother of Tchula mass shooting victim speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The town of Tchula is still feeling the impacts of a mass shooting Friday night that left one person dead and six others injured.

It happened at a venue located on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Pine Street.

“I’m just trying to be strong for my family,” Christelena Greer’s brother, Calvin, said. “But I just, I just wish all this violence and all this shooting will just stop.”

According to Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton, Christelena Greer was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting.

Hampton says the car used in the shooting was stolen from Jackson. Police are now processing evidence to develop suspects in the case.

Calvin now waits for those responsible to be arrested as his family is trying to cope with losing another loved one.

“We loved our sister,” he said. “This shouldn’t have happened to her. I lost family members three years in a row. I lost my brother, I lost my baby sister, and now this. I ain’t gonna tell you we ain’t hurt. We are hurt.”

This mass shooting has also impacted the small community. Tchula Pastor Joe Anderson says the gun violence has to stop.

“Sad, sad, and senseless... this shouldn’t have happened,” Anderson said. “The law can’t be everywhere. It takes a community. It takes a village to raise a child, and we, as parents, as elders, we have to do what we need to do to stop this violence.”

