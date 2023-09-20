Promote Your Business
Two arrested after Richland Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in Jackson

Richland police chase ends on Belvedere Drive in Jackson
Richland police chase ends on Belvedere Drive in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two have been arrested after a police chase of a stolen car that started in Richland and ended in Jackson.

According to the Richland Police Department, the incident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Richland Police says officers were alerted of a “possible” stolen vehicle traveling through Richland on Highway 49 northbound and exiting onto Interstate 20 westbound.

Officers began a pursuit, resulting in the fleeing driver hitting a tree. Then the driver and passenger jumped out of the car and ran into the area of Belvedere Drive at Treehaven Drive.

The driver, 20-year-old Ming Deshaun Moore, and the passenger, 22-year-old Xavier Washington were apprehended by Richland Police.

Officers also discovered three weapons inside the vehicle and a small amount of cash.

Washington received unknown injuries to a leg and was taken to a local hospital. Moore was arrested at the scene and charged with being in possession of stolen property, fleeing and eluding arrest, resisting arrest, and having no driver’s license.

Moore is being held at the Rankin County Jail.

Richland Police says Byram Police and Jackson Police assisted with the incident.

