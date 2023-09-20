Promote Your Business
Train hits vehicle in Hinds County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police are investigating after a train hit a vehicle on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Clinton Boulevard and Parker Drive.

Authorities have not given any additional information at this.

