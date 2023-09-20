Train hits vehicle in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police are investigating after a train hit a vehicle on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Clinton Boulevard and Parker Drive.

Authorities have not given any additional information at this.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.