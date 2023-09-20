Things To Know Wednesday, September 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘We are hurt’: Brother of Tchula mass shooting victim speaks out

The town of Tchula is still feeling the impacts of a mass shooting Friday night that left one person dead and six others injured. It happened at a venue located on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Pine Street. “I’m just trying to be strong for my family,” Christelena Greer’s brother, Calvin, said. “But I just, I just wish all this violence and all this shooting will just stop.” According to Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton, Christelena Greer was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting.

2. Brandon Presley is reaching out to Black voters

If you’re keeping tabs on the countdown till general election day, we’re down to less than 50 days, and Democratic nominee for Governor Brandon Presley is making it clear he knows he needs the Black vote. Jackson State University was the backdrop for one of Brandon Presley’s Tuesday campaign stops. “We’re making a historic investment in reaching and engaging with black voters in Mississippi more than any other gubernatorial campaign in the history of our state,” Presley told the crowd.

3. MS Animal Rescue League calls on pet owners for help after reaching critical capacity earlier this month

Tuesday, 3 On Your Side checked in with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League after the shelter asked the public to hold off on bringing in animals earlier this month. That’s because, at the time, there wasn’t a single cage available. “We were just at a standstill. There was no place to put new incoming stray animals and no available cages for owner give-ups that were coming in,” MARL’s communications coordinator Debra Boswell said. Thankfully, that was no longer the case Tuesday. In fact, a number of the facility’s cages sat empty after a lot of people adopted pets over the weekend.

