Studio 3: Cooking with chef Nick Wallace

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local chef Nick Wallace stopped by Studio 3 to cook us some delicious surf and turf tacos.

If you would like to make these tacos at home, you’re in luck! Chef Wallace provided his recipe to us, and now we are sharing it with you.

Rice/Corn tortilla:

Salt. To bring out the delicious corn flavor in our corn tortillas. If you are using standard table salt, note that you will need to use slightly less.

Maseca or Masa Harina is the most popular brand of Mexican masa harina. Or if you are looking for an organic masa marina, I would recommend Bobs Red Mill. It is typically available either in the Latin American section or the flour/baking section of your local grocery store.

The following equipment is also recommended:

2 Tablespoons Cookie Scoop. Pro tip!! A medium (2-tablespoon) cookie scoop is the perfect size to easily measure out the proper amount of dough to make standard (5-6 inch) tortillas. Highly recommend. That said, if you do not own a medium cook scoop, you can just use a spoon to eyeball (or weigh) the an approximately 2-tablespoon scoop of dough.

Tortilla Warmer is Optional. Also optional but quite handy for keeping your tortillas soft and warm. That said, if you do not own a tortilla warmer (I actually don’t), you can just store the cooked tortillas in a bowl wrapped in a clean kitchen towel.

Tortilla Press. I’m always hesitant here to recommend single-use kitchen gadgets. But if you love homemade corn tortillas, a tortilla press is 100% worth the investment. It is super-simple to use and presses the tortillas quickly and evenly. That said, if you do not own a tortilla press, you can also just use a flat-bottomed skillet to press your tortillas between two sheets of plastic (my best alternate recommendation). Or you can use a rolling pin to roll the tortillas out between two sheets of plastic (not quite as easy).

Griddle works great. You will need some sort of non-stick pan to cook the tortillas, so that they do not stick while cooking. I used a seasoned cast-iron skillet, which worked great.

How to make corn tortillas:

So here’s the thing about corn tortillas — they are quite easy to make, but it will take a bit of hands-on practice to learn how wet the dough should be, how to press the tortillas, and how quickly they will cook. So if this is your first time making corn tortillas, have a bit of patience with the process, and I promise that you will learn quickly as you go. And of course — the end result will be deliciously worth it! Here is the basic overview of the recipe instructions (full details in the recipe below):

Mix the dough: First things first — mixing the dough! Pull out a big mixing bowl and briefly whisk the masa harina and salt together, then gradually stir in 1.5 cups of the hot water until an evenly-mixed dough begins to form. Use your hands to knead the dough for 2-3 minutes in the mixing bowl (or you can knead it on a floured surface) until it’s smooth and forms a cohesive ball. But pay close attention to the texture — it should feel springy and firm, similar to the texture of Play-Doh. If the dough feels too wet and is sticking to your hands, add in a few extra tablespoons of flour. If it feels too dry and crackly, add in an extra tablespoon or two of hot water.

Rest the dough. Cover the bowl with the dough with a damp kitchen towel (or paper towel) and let it rest for about 10 minutes.

Portion the dough. Then use a medium cookie scoop (my preference!) or a spoon to scoop a 2-tablespoon ball of dough (35-40 grams, or about the size of a golf ball), then use your hands to roll the ball until it is nice and round.

Press the dough balls. Place the dough ball between two pieces of plastic in the center of a tortilla press. (I use a ziplock bag; see notes below.) Then gently press the dough ball until it forms a 4- to 5-inch flat tortilla. At this point, I recommend doing a quick texture-check of the tortilla. If it peels away easily from the plastic, it’s good to go! If it’s sticky and does not peel away, your dough is too wet, so I would recommend kneading a bit more flour into the batch of dough before scooping out more dough balls.

Cook the tortilla. When your tortilla is ready to go, heat a non-stick skillet or comal over medium-high heat. Once the pan is nice and hot, gently peel the tortilla away from the plastic wrap and lay the tortilla flat in the skillet. Cook the tortilla for about 40-60 seconds per side, flipping it once speckled brown spots begin to appear on the bottom of the tortilla. The tortillas will likely bubble up while cooking, especially on the second side, which is a good sign! Once it is cooked, transfer the tortilla to a tortilla warmer or a bowl wrapped in a clean kitchen towel, so that the tortillas do not dry out.

Repeat with the remaining tortillas. I recommend keeping the cycle going by cooking one tortilla while pressing the next dough ball at the same time. If you notice that the skillet begins to seem too hot as time goes on, just turn down the heat a bit.

Serve. The tortillas will continue to soften a bit more as they sit in a stack in your tortilla warmer (or wrapped in a towel). So I recommend using the tortillas at the bottom of the stack first — they will be the softest. Serve however you would like and enjoy! :)

Are corn tortillas gluten-free and vegan? Yes, this homemade corn tortilla recipe is gluten-free and vegan. But store-bought corn tortillas occasionally include gluten and/or lard, so be sure to always double-check the label.

How to make white, yellow or blue corn tortillas? Just purchase your desired color of masa harina.

How to reheat corn tortillas? Definitely do not microwave leftover corn tortillas (they will dry out and likely crack when folded) or try to reheat them in oil (they will get crispy). To reheat corn tortillas, either heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, and then cook each tortilla for 15-30 seconds per side until warmed through. Or, if you have a gas burner, you can very carefully use tongs to place the tortillas one at a time directly over the flame. Then as soon as a tortilla start to brown, flip and cook it on the second side until browned, then remove from heat. (Keep an extremely close eye on the tortillas if cooking over a gas stove so that they do not burn.) It’s important to always reheat corn tortillas one at a time, and immediately transfer them to a tortilla warmer or wrap in a clean kitchen towel to store until ready to serve.

How to store corn tortillas? I recommend wrapping leftover corn tortillas in plastic wrap, beeswrap, or storing them in a ziplock bag (with the excess air pressed out) in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 days. You want to avoid letting the tortillas dry out, so try to minimize excess air being trapped into whichever storage option you choose.

How many carbs in a corn tortilla? If you make 15 tortillas with this recipe, each corn tortilla will have approximately 12.5 grams of carbohydrates.