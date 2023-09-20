Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home giveaway tickets sold out

Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway(St. Jude)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - St. Jude Dream Home giveaway tickets are now sold out!

Final touches of The Dream Home are underway at Lost Rabbit on the Reservoir in Madison County.

The estimated 2,100 square foot home features 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with a secluded side patio, bay window, breakfast nook, a ventless gas log fireplace in the living room as well as walk-in closets, and a second-floor loft with ample natural lighting.

All prizes will be given away on October 26 live on WLBT.

From all of us at WLBT, thank you to everyone who donated to make a difference in the lives of St. Jude Children.

